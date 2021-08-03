Left Menu

15 civilians killed, over 120 injured in Taliban and Afghan forces clashes in Kandahar, Lashkargah: UN

At least 15 civilians were killed and over 120 other suffered injuries in clashes between Taliban terrorists and Afghan security forces in the last three days in the Afghan cities of Lashkargah and Kandahar, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

At least 15 civilians were killed and over 120 other suffered injuries in clashes between Taliban terrorists and Afghan security forces in the last three days in the Afghan cities of Lashkargah and Kandahar, the United Nations said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the Taliban ground offensive and the Afghan National Army (ANA) are causing the most "harm". It said thousands of civilians have been displaced.

"Civilians are bearing the brunt as fighting enters #Afghanistan's cities. At least 10 civilians were killed, 85 wounded in Lashkargah and at least 5 killed, 42 wounded in Kandahar in last 3 days alone. Thousands displaced. Likely many more. Population living in fear," the UNAMA tweeted. The UN mission has urged parties involved in the clashes to "do more to protect civilians".

"Taliban ground offensive & ANA airstrikes causing most harm. Deep concerns about indiscriminate shooting, & damage to/occupation of health facilities and civilian homes. Parties must do more to protect civilians or impact will be catastrophic," the tweet further read. Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban. (ANI)

