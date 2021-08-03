Left Menu

Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced

The divorce between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalised.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:06 IST
Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The divorce between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalised. A Monday filing with the King County Superior Court in Washington made the move official, CNN reported.

Melinda French Gates filed the petition for divorce in King County, Washington. Bill Gates and Melinda announced in May that they would be ending their marriage after 27 years, saying, "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

However, the duo said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Meanwhile, the foundation said last month that the organization was planning a two-year trial period to see if the pair could continue working together effectively. "If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee," CEO Mark Suzman said.

In the weeks following the initial announcement of the divorce, Gates faced allegations of questionable workplace conduct in the early years at Microsoft. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021