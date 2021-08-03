Left Menu

Another police officer on polio duty shot dead in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A police officer assigned to protect a polio vaccination team was shot dead by gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:53 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A police officer assigned to protect a polio vaccination team was shot dead by gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police official said that a 30-year-old detective foot constable, Dilawar Khan of Hathala who was posted at the Kulachi police station, was shot dead by unidentified attackers on Kulachi Road in the Atal Sharif area during polio duty, Dawn reported.

The gunmen managed to flee the spot. Pakistani terrorists often target polio vaccination teams. Terror groups consider anti-polio vaccines as a Western conspiracy to sterilise Muslims.

Two attacks targeted police working with polio teams on Sunday. In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, gunmen killed a policeman returning home after security duty with polio workers. And a roadside bomb went off near a police van escorting a polio vaccination team in the district of South Waziristan, wounding an officer.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries in the world where polio is endemic. Polio eradication drive in Pakistan remains a challenge for the country's government as terrorists continue to attack health care workers and security persons who accompanied them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

