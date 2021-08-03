Left Menu

Iranian supreme leader endorses Ebrahim Raisi as President

Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday confirmed ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as the 13th President of Iran, according to national media.

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi. Image Credit: ANI
Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday confirmed ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as the 13th President of Iran, according to national media. The inauguration ceremony in Parliament is scheduled for Thursday. It will be attended by over 100 guests from 73 countries. On Thursday, Raisi will also present a list of new cabinet ministers, Sputnik reported.

In accordance with the Iranian legislation, the supreme leader issues a decree confirming a newly elected president for the office several days before the inauguration ceremony. Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 percent of the vote and took over from Hassan Rouhani.

On Thursday, Raisi said he had a comprehensive plan to save the Islamic Republic from its severe economic crisis as well as the spiking health crisis caused by the coronavirus. In his speech, Khamenei tried to downplay the disappointing low voter turnout, bragging about Iran having a more successful and peaceful transfer of power than other countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

