5.1 magnitude quake hits Japan's Hasaki

Hasaki [Japan], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 112 km east-northeast of Hasaki, Japan at 10.29 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.1797 degrees north latitude and 141.947 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

