375 Taliban terrorists killed in past 24 hours, says Afghan Defence Ministry

At least 375 Taliban terrorists were killed and 193 more injured during the clashes with Afghan security forces, Khaama Press citing a statement from Afghanistan Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-08-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 19:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 375 Taliban terrorists were killed and 193 more injured during the clashes with Afghan security forces, Khaama Press citing a statement from Afghanistan Defence Ministry on Tuesday. The Ministry, in its statement, said that the operations were conducted in different provinces of Afghanistan which inflicted heavy casualties to the Taliban. A large swathe has also been recaptured as a result of operations, reported Khaama Press.

The operations were conducted in the provinces of Nuristan, Logar, Kandahar, Oruzgan, Herat, Jawzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Helmand, Kapisa, and Baghlan. In Afghan National Defense and Security Forces' latest airstrikes, 20 Taliban were killed and 12 more wounded in the provincial capital-Lashkargah- of Helmand province, as per the ministry statement.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid denied the group's terrorists being killed in Helmand province and claimed Afghan government forces' airstrikes have targeted civilian people. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces recently recaptured the Nijrab district of Kapisa province backed by the Taliban, Khaama Press reported.

Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning. Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

