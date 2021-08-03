Left Menu

Iran's reports record daily COVID-19 cases at 39,019

Iran's daily COVID-19 infections hit a new high on Tuesday by registering 39,019 cases across the country.

Tehran [Iran], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's daily COVID-19 infections hit a new high on Tuesday by registering 39,019 cases across the country. After adding up the new infections, Iran's tally amounted to 3,979,727 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February 2020.

The pandemic has so far claimed 91,785 lives in Iran, up by 378 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported. A total of 3,424,650 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,793 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Tuesday, 10,741,956 people have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, with 2,844,250 taking two doses. The Iranian health authorities have re-imposed restrictions amid the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

