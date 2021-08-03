Left Menu

Israeli PM urges global action against Iran over tanker attack

Israel is gathering international support for action against Iran over an alleged attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 22:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jerusalem [Palestine], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel is gathering international support for action against Iran over an alleged attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday. During a tour to the army's northern command headquarters, Bennett said that Israel is able to "act alone" against Iran.

He said that right after last Thursday's deadly attack on the oil tanker "Mercer Street" off the coast of Oman, Israel shared intelligence with the United States, Britain and other unnamed allies. Bennett said that a billion-shekel planned increase in Israel's defense budget, approved by the government earlier this week, "reflects" the regional threat posed by Iran.

"We need a strong IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and for that we need to invest considerable resources, which we are doing," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

