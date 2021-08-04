Left Menu

Around 50 injured in train collision in Czech Republic's Pilsen

04-08-2021
  • Czech Republic

Around 50 people have suffered injuries after two trains collided near the Czech town of Pilsen on Wednesday. According to local media, the trains that collided were the EX 351 train and the OS 7406 train between the Domazlice and Blizejov stations, Sputnik reported.

The rescue operation is underway. Emergency services along with the local fire department are also on-site dealing with injuries. One of the trains involved was a fast train from Munich to Prague, Czech transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter.

"According to initial information, the driver of one of the trains ran a red light, which resulted in the collision with another train. Around 50 people were injured. Doctors and firefighters are working on the site. The situation is quite serious. I am on my way to the site of the incident," Havlicek told reporters. (ANI)

