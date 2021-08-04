5.5-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu region: USGS

Port Vila [Vanuatu Island], August 4 (ANI/ Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Vanuatu region at 05:55:12 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.59 km, was initially determined to be at 20.486 degrees south latitude and 172.6099 degrees east longitude. (ANI/ Xinhua)

