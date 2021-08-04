Left Menu

4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse incident in Pakistan

At least four people were killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed in the capital city Peshawar of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police sources said on Wednesday.

04-08-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four people were killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed in the capital city Peshawar of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police sources said on Wednesday. Members of a family were sitting inside the house when the wall collapsed on them, killing two women and two kids while a man and two kids got injured in the incident, the sources told Xinhua.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and were in stable condition, the sources added.The wall collapsed due to the accumulation of rainwater in its base following a heavy spell of rains during the ongoing monsoon season. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in a statement on Monday that 12 people were killed and 14 others got injured in rain-related incidents during July 27-Aug. 1 in the province.

In the statement, the PDMA said 93 houses were partially damaged and seven others were completely damaged across the province during the period. (ANI/Xinhua)

