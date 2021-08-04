Pakistan faces potential outbreak of gastrointestinal diseases due to infestation of flies: PMA

Pakistan is under threat of a potential outbreak of various gastrointestinal diseases as the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has notified the public about the abundance of flies in the country. In an official notification issued on Wednesday, the PMA stated that flies can be a source of spreading diseases, particularly gastrointestinal ones, reported Geo TV.

The situation has become grim in the urban areas across the country. The condition is especially worrisome in Karachi owing to sewerage water and garbage collected on the roads, as well as the offal of sacrificial animals left on the streets after Eid-ul-Azha -- all of which are becoming breeding grounds for the flies, as per notification reported by Geo TV. "PMA is very much concerned over the unhygienic and grimy situation in the country, particularly in urban areas and especially in Karachi, where sewerage water on the streets and roads, heaps of uncollected garbage and remains of sacrificial animals have become breeding places for flies due to which swarms of flies can be seen everywhere in cities covering fruits, vegetables, and all other edibles in the markets," read the notification.

Advertisement

The PMA maintained that the aforementioned reasons are causing a rapid spread of gastrointestinal infections, while cases of typhoid are also surging. The notification also cited research that suggests that apart from gastrointestinal diseases, a single fly is also capable of causing eye infections as it carries hundreds of viruses and bacteria.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation has worsened further in the country after Eid despite multiple warnings from the health authorities for the implementation of government-mandated safety protocols. Pakistan today reported over 4,500 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours as the country continues to battle the rapid increase in active cases amid the fourth wave of the pandemic. There are now a total of 78,595 active cases in the country.

At least 46 deaths were reported during the previous 24-hour period, according to the National Command and Operation Center, Geo TV reported further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)