Jaishankar to attend swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5 in Tehran.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:35 IST
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5 in Tehran. The External Affairs Minister will be on a two-day visit to Iran on August 5-6. He also expected to meet other leaders during his visit.

"At the invitation of the Government of Iran, External Affairs Minister will visit Iran on August 5-6, 2021 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, 2021. During his visit, EAM will call-on the President, and on the sidelines, will also meet other leaders," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday confirmed Ebrahim Raisi as the 13th President of Iran.

The swearing in ceremony in Parliament is scheduled for Thursday. It will be attended by over 100 guests from 73 countries. Raisi will also present a list of new cabinet ministers, Sputnik reported. In accordance with the Iranian legislation, the supreme leader issues a decree confirming a newly-elected president for the office several days before the inauguration ceremony.

Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 percent of the vote. Raisi on Thursday said he had a comprehensive plan to save the Islamic Republic from severe economic crisis as well as the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

