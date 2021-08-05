Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitide 4.5 rocks Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was reported near Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As per the NCS, the quake took place 52 km South of Fayzabad at 7:26 am (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-08-2021, 07:26:11 IST, Lat: 36.63 & Long: 70.60, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 52km S of Fayzabad," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

