Pakistan's anti-graft body NAB approves fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved a fresh inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif. The anti-graft body accused Shahbaz Sharif of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister of Punjab province, reported Geo News.

The inquiry was approved during a meeting chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The NAB chief said that bringing mega corruption cases, especially those involving relating to sugar, money laundering, fake accounts, abuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, illegal housing societies and Mudarabah to their logical conclusion was the bureau's priority, reported Geo News.

Earlier, a Pakistan court on Monday extended the bail granted to opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the sugar scam case. Shehbaz and his son, Hamza, are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked them in the case under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act in November 2020.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption body - NAB has been mired in controversy over violation of human rights, character assassination and arresting people at the inquiry stage. As per the opposition parties of Pakistan, the federal government has been using the anti-corruption body to pressurise them in order to weaken their movement against the corrupt government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

