South Korea reports 1,776 more COVID-19 cases, 205,702 in total

South Korea reported 1,776 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 205,702.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 05-08-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 11:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], August 5 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,776 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 205,702. The daily caseload was up from 1,725 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 30 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,516.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province. Of the new cases, 461 were Seoul residents and 475 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 692, or 40.3 per cent of the total local transmission. Fifty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 12,189.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,109. The total fatality rate stood at 1.03 per cent. A total of 1,596 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 180,719. The total recovery rate was 87.85 per cent.

The country has tested over 11.90 million people, among whom 11,287,245 tested negative for the virus and 415,489 are being checked. Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 20,336,252 people with 7,400,259 fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

