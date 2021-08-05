Pakistan: World Bank teams in Kohistan to review security arrangements at Dasu Hydropower Project

After 13 people were killed in a bus blast at the Dasu Hydropower Project, including nine Chinese nationals, two high-level World Bank (WB) missions arrived in Upper Kohistan to review the security arraignments on Tuesday. As per the sources, the mission held talks with the Chinese engineers and workers, reported The News International.

The WB missions arrived in Upper Kohistan for the first time after the Dasu bus explosion that took place on July 14 under tight security. They held a meeting with Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) authorities and inquired them about the pre and post Dasu bus explosion security situation, reported The News International.

They also questioned Mohammad Masnoor, Chief Engineer Dasu Hydropower project, and Abdul Ghaffar stated to be the overall security in-charge of the project about the security arrangements and bus explosion. "They also inquired about the schedule of the re-launching of the Dasu dam's execution which is still suspended since the bus incident," an official said on the condition of anonymity, reported The News International.

They also demanded foolproof security arrangements for the resumption of the work on the Dasu hydropower project for which the World Bank had pledged 70 per cent direct financing. Meanwhile, the WAPDA's talks with the China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) for the resumption of work on the Dasu dam have reached a deadlock as the latter, according to officials, were shocked over the loss of lives of their nationals. "This is the biggest loss of Chinese workers in any subversive activity in Pakistani. The families of the victims are in a state of shock over the gory incident," said an official privy to the talks while quoting an executive of the CGGC.

Earlier, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the blasts on a bus carrying Chinese nationals in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhawa earlier this month and in Lahore's Johar Town in the last week of June. Beijing has also stepped in to probe this bus attack, the Chinese forces were allowed to investigate this matter despite the fact that the Imran Khan government has repeatedly stated that it won't allow foreign security set up on its land.

After persistent attacks on Chinese nationals, Pakistan has had to convince Beijing that it can protect Chinese infrastructure and citizens from terrorist groups when it has failed to protect its own. (ANI)

