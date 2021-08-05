Over 33,000 evacuated as Typhoon Lupit makes landfall in China's Guangdong

Over 33,000 residents have been evacuated as Typhoon Lupit made landfall on Thursday morning in coastal areas of south China's Guangdong Province. The typhoon landed at around 11:20 a.m. in the coastal waters off Nan'ao County, Shantou City, Xinhua reported.

It packed winds of up to 24 meters per second at its center, according to the meteorological observatory of Guangdong Province. The province has also shut down 43 seaside scenic spots and bathing beaches, the provincial emergency management department said.

More than 3,500 fishing boats have returned to ports and over 6,200 people, engaged in mariculture in offshore waters, have gone ashore to avoid danger. Heavy rain is expected to lash the southeastern part of Zhejiang, the eastern part of Fujian, most of Guangdong and the southeastern part of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (ANI)

