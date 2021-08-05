Left Menu

Afghan envoy praises India for convening UNSC meet over Afghanistan

Afghanistan's envoy to India Farid Mamundzay has praised New Delhi for convening an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting over the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:06 IST
Afghanistan's envoy to India Farid Mamundzay has praised New Delhi for convening an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting over the worsening situation in Afghanistan. The UNSC is set to meet on Friday, under India's presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Farid Mamundzay said, "Convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan is a positive development. UN & the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to violence & atrocities by terrorists. Thank you, India for the lead role as UNSC President." Earlier on Tuesday, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef spoke to his Indian counterpart for convening an en emergency UNSC session on the current Afghanistan situation.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province. (ANI)

