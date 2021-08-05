Left Menu

Missing Pashtun leader found dead in Pakistan's Balochistan

In what appears to be yet another case of enforced disappearance in Pakistan, police on Thursday found a handcuffed body from Balochistan's Pishin district, local media has reported.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In what appears to be yet another case of enforced disappearance in Pakistan, police on Thursday found a handcuffed body from Balochistan's Pishin district, local media has reported. According to the ARY News, the body was recovered from the district's Muhajir camp Saranan. The body has been identified as of Awami National Party's (ANP) Malik Ubedullah, who went missing outside his house last month.

Following the identification of the body, it was moved to a nearby hospital for autopsy. Earlier, local media reported that the family members of the Pashtun leader had established a protest camp for his recovery. Enforced disappearances of political activists, students and other intellectuals are now common in Balochistan as Pakistani security forces have launched a campaign to silence the dissidents.

A massive campaign has already been ongoing in Balochistan to demand the international community's interference in the gross violations of human rights in the resource-rich province of Pakistan. Earlier this year, a burnt body of a 12-year-old boy was found from an abandoned place in Balochistan's Zhob area. The police said that after murdering the boy, his body was set on fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

