Pakistan responsible for war in Afghanistan: Pashtun leader

Pashtun leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai called on the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to denounce its support to the war in Afghanistan stating that peace in this country is important for regional stability. Achakzai, leader of Pakistan's Awwami National Party's leader recently said that the world should respect Afghanistan's independence, according to The Afghanistan Times.

Mahmood said that if Pakistan does not take action the war in Afghanistan would soon reach Islamabad, reported the Afghan daily. "There is a need for a single flag to be flown over Afghanistan and the world should respect the independence of Afghanistan," Achakzai added.

With the pullout of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces. Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country's northeastern province Takhar. Afghan officials have accused Islamabad of providing air support to the Taliban. Officials also claimed that Pakistan threatened to hit back if Afghan forces try to retake the key Spin Boldak border area.

A UN report said that terrorists from a variety of countries and militant groups continue to operate in Afghanistan. The 28th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that Pakistan-based terror group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has maintained ties with the Taliban as about 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border. (ANI)

