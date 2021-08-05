Left Menu

India appoints new high commissioner to Ireland

Senior diplomat Akhilesh Mishra has been appointed as the country's next High Commissioner to Ireland, External Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:24 IST
India appoints new high commissioner to Ireland
Senior diplomat Akhilesh Mishra. (Twitter@AkhileshIFS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior diplomat Akhilesh Mishra has been appointed as the country's next High Commissioner to Ireland, External Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday. Mishra was the 1989 IFS-batch officer and is on special duty in the foreign ministry at present.

He is expected to take up the charge shortly. "Shri Akhilesh Mishra (IFS: 1989), presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ireland. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021