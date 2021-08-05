Left Menu

Renowned Afghan poet Abdullah Atifi killed by Taliban

Afghanistan's renowned poet and historian Abdullah Atifi was killed by Taliban out of his residence in Uruzgan province's Chora district on Wednesday night, Tolo news quoted provincial Governor Mohammad Omar Shirzad as saying.

Taliban's aggressive advances haven't left even the renowned persons in societies. Last week, the Taliban had killed a popular Afghan comedian in the country's Kandahar province.

On July 22, comedian Nazar Mohammed better known as Khasha Zwan was taken out of his home and killed by the Taliban gunmen. In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

The Taliban increased their attack against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces. Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country's northeastern province Takhar. The UNSC is set to meet on Friday, under India's presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban in Afghanistan after the US troops withdrawal. (ANI)

