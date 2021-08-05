Left Menu

Kabul welcomes OIC's statement condemning attacks in Afghanistan

Afghanistan Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the statement made by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which condemned the attacks on civilians in the war-torn country.

Updated: 05-08-2021 17:44 IST
Afghanistan Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the statement made by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which condemned the attacks on civilians in the war-torn country. "In a statement issued on August 4, 2021, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attacks on civilians and expressed its deep concern over the escalation of violence, by the Taliban, that has caused civilian casualties in Afghanistan," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This comes after OIC's General Secretariat, in the statement, called for an immediate ceasefire and reiterated its commitment to supporting an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led inclusive peace and reconciliation process towards reaching a political solution. The Afghan Foreign Ministry also welcomed this statement and called on OIC to play a more active and effective role in gaining the support of the Islamic world and verified Islamic institutions to end the "bloodshed" in Afghanistan and to hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against humanity.

"Recalling the resolutions on Afghanistan adopted by OIC Summit and Council of Foreign Ministers meeting as well as the Makkah Declaration issued on July 11, 2019, by the International Ulama Conference on peace and stability in Afghanistan, the organization reiterates its solidarity and support to the people of Afghanistan," the statement said. (ANI)

