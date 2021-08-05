Left Menu

India closely monitoring security situation in Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire

India said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:20 IST
India closely monitoring security situation in Afghanistan, calls for immediate ceasefire
Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. India also said that it will share its vision and perspective on Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council meet on Friday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realizing their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society including the women and minorities are protected. "Our relationship covers various aspects, including a strong development partnership component. We're also strategic partners and our relationship is guided by a strategic partnership agreement that both countries signed in 2011," he said.

Bagchi said India will continue to back the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled peace process. "We are closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. We continue to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

The UNSC will be meeting on Friday under India's presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban and the deteriorating security situation. "As regards to the UN security council, the issue of Afghanistan will be deliberated there tomorrow. During tomorrow's debate, we will share our vision and perspective on Afghanistan. And we look forward to important deliberation on this important issue," the spokesperson said.

He backed the UN statement issued earlier this month which condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan. The members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) earlier this week expressed deep concern about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan and called for an immediate reduction of violence.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of the US and NATO forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021