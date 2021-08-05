Left Menu

BRICS NSAs to be held on August 24 in virtual format: MEA

The next meeting of BRICS Nation Security Advisors (NSA) will be held on August 24 in a virtual format, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:57 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a press briefing on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The next meeting of BRICS Nation Security Advisors (NSA) will be held on August 24 in a virtual format, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. "As you know India holds the current chair BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). The next meeting of BRICS Nation Security Advisors (NSAs) will be held later this month on August 24. This will be in a virtual format," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing.

Bagchi informed that the agenda of the meeting will include counter-terrorism cooperation. "The agenda of the meeting is in line with the overall priories chosen by India for its chairship of BRICS this year including counter-terrorism cooperation and international peace and security," the MEA spokesperson said.

Last month, the sixth meeting of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) was held virtually on July 28-29 under the Chairship of India. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism, MEA chaired the sixth meeting of the BRICS CTWG. Senior counter-terrorism officials from all BRICS countries participated in the meeting.

The main outcome of the Working Group meeting was the finalisation of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan containing specific measures to implement the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy adopted by BRICS Leaders in 2020. (ANI)

