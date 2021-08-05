China strongly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan

China has expressed strong opposition to United States arms sales to Taiwan and lodged solemn representations with the US side, Xinhua reported on Thursday. "We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, particularly the August 17 Communique," Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan strait and increasing Chinese incursion in Taiwan's air defense zone, the Biden administration on Wednesday announced it has approved a possible USD 750 million weapon sale to Taiwan. The move runs counter to international law and the basic principles of international relations, and violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, particularly the August 17 Communique, the spokesperson said.

The potential deal includes "40 self-propelled howitzer artillery systems and related equipment, and serves "US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the Defense Department said in a news release. This move follows a series of US arms sales to Taipei as China steps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the self-ruled democratic island.

Taiwan has thanked the US administration for approving the USD 750 million weapon sale, saying it allows the self-ruled island to maintain a "rock-solid self-defense, and regional peace and stability". Taiwan defense ministry on Thursday noted that this is the first time the Biden administration has announced an arms sale to Taiwan, adding that it shows Washington "has always attached great importance to Taiwan's defense capabilities and has continued its policy of normalizing arms sales to Taiwan in recent years," Taiwan New

The ministry also said Taiwan will resolutely enhance its national defense to "protect its citizens' lives, property, and free and democratic way of life," and that through close cooperation with the U.S., it will maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and "contribute to the long-term peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region." (ANI)

