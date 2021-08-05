Left Menu

PM Modi to give a clarion call for 'Local Goes Global: Make in India for the World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Heads of Indian Missions abroad along with stakeholders of the trade and commerce sector of the country on Friday at 6 PM, said a government release on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Heads of Indian Missions abroad along with stakeholders of the trade and commerce sector of the country on Friday at 6 PM, said a government release on Thursday. The statement issued by the Prime Minister Office stated that the virtual event will mark a clarion call by the Prime Minister for 'Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World'.

"Exports have a huge employment generation potential, especially for MSMEs and high labour-intensive sectors, with a cascading effect on the manufacturing sector and the overall economy. The purpose of the interaction is to provide a focussed thrust to leverage and expand India's export and its share in global trade," the statement said. The interaction aims to energise all stakeholders towards expanding our export potential and utilizing the local capabilities to fulfill the global demand.

Union Commerce Minister and External Affairs Minister will also be present during the interaction. The interaction will also witness the participation of Secretaries of more than 20 departments, state government officials, members of Export Promotion Councils and Chambers of Commerce. (ANI)

