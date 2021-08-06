Thousands rally across Afghanistan to protest Taliban offensive; chant 'Allahu Akbar'

Thousands of Afghans came out on the streets in a show of support for Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and chanted 'Allahu Akbar' in unison. The rallying cry, which first began in Herat, has now spread to other parts of the nation. It has become the symbol of support of security forces and protest of Taliban terrorists, TOLOnews reported.

In the latest waves of support, Afghans in Kapisa, Baghlan, Nuristan and Sar-e-Pul provinces chanted the slogan. On Tuesday night, thousands of people rallied while chanting 'Allahu Akbar' to oppose the Taliban offensive and support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) on the streets of Kabul.

With thousands were seen protesting on the streets of Kabul, scores of others including women and children were roaring the chants of Allahu Akbar from their rooftops and the remaining were raising slogans using the loudspeakers of mosques. Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in eastern Afghanistan and Khost in southeastern Afghanistan also witnessed rallies raising 'Allahu Akbar' slogans in support of ANDSF and opposing the Taliban.

"The people of Balkhab are always ready, they will act against all aggressors including the Taliban," said a resident in Sar-e-Pul province. "We will defend the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Constitution," said a resident in Samangan.

"It indicates that the people support ANDSDF and they are tired of the war, this is totally a people's movement," said Fawad Raiskhel, a resident in Kabul. "The people, by chanting the slogan of 'Allahu Akbar,' want to show that they are tired of the war and they support their security forces," said Idris Feda, a resident in Kabul.

The civilian's support for security forces comes in the wake of the Taliban offensive. The Taliban has intensified attacks on security forces and civilians as they are making advances in the cities. Several cities in Afghanistan including LaksharGah, Kandahar, and Herat city are witnessing intense fighting.

Meanwhile, the Taliban forces have also taken control over several districts of Kandahar and have detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government. The Taliban have reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army. In another recent development, civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded.

The rise is mainly due to a spike in violence in May that corresponded with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. The UNAMA's Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Midyear Update 2021 documents 5,183 civilian casualties, a 47 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2020.

The Taliban in a statement reacted to the number and dubbed it one-sided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)