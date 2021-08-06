Afghan former VP Dostum urges political leadership to unite as fighting with Taliban intensifies

Afghan former Vice President Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum has called on the country's political leaders to sideline their personal interests and unite as fighting between Taliban and Afghan forces intensifies. Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek who has served as a former pro-Soviet fighter, on Thursday said that the current crisis gripping the country is a major conspiracy and that political leaders of the country will thwart all of the conspiracies of the enemies, TOLOnews reported.

"This conspiracy is not a small conspiracy, we can't stop it through symbolic and small efforts, we need to make a major decision together with our political friends and our generals," said Dostum. "The people want commitment from us, and we have given our commitment to the people--we will deliver on our commitments and will not leave the people alone. Today we are here to defend and to prove to history that we do not deceive the people," said Dostum.

As the fightings across Afghanistan escalate, tribal elders from Kandahar province met with former president Hamid Karzai and they pledged to work together to address the current crisis in the southern province. "Soon he will meet elders from other provinces to help promote the voice of unity in the provinces," said Shahzada Massoud, adviser to former President Hamid Karzai.

Dostum said that the Taliban has gathered their fighters in Jawzjan, Takhar, Herat, Helmand and Kandahar provinces and are looking to cause the fall of one of the provinces. Dostum said that the Afghan people will not allow the Taliban to take over a province.

Taliban has intensified attacks on security forces and civilians as they are making advances in the cities. Several cities in Afghanistan including LaksharGah, Kandahar, and Herat city are witnessing intense fighting.

Meanwhile, the Taliban forces have also taken control over several districts of Kandahar and have detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government. The Taliban have reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army. In another recent development, civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded. (ANI)

