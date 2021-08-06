2 Pakistani soldiers killed, 4 injured in terror attacks in Kyber, South Waziristan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and four other suffered injuries in gun and bomb attacks in Khyber and South Waziristan tribal districts on Thursday. According to Dawn, officials said that the two soldiers of the Pakistan Frontier Constabulary were killed by some unidentified gunmen in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Police believed the incident was an act of targeted killing. However, further investigation was underway. Security forces later cordoned off the entire locality and launched a search operation. However, no arrest was reported till late in the night.

In another incident, a captain and three soldiers of Frontier Corps (south) were injured in a bomb and gun attack on a patrolling party in the Ladha area of South Waziristan district on Thursday. Officials said the patrolling team came under attack in an area between Kanigoram and Ladha. A heavy exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and terrorists.

An improvised explosive device went off near one of the vehicles, causing injuries to the personnel. The terror activities in tribal districts near the Afghan border have intensified amid a rise in Taliban-led violence in Afghanistan.

Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan. Last week, two Pakistani soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in attacks by terrorists on security forces in South and North Waziristan tribal districts.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

