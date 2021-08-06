Left Menu

Pak's active COVID-19 cases tally nears 80,000

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases has neared 80,000 as the country has a total of 79,992 active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:23 IST
Pak's active COVID-19 cases tally nears 80,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases has neared 80,000 as the country has a total of 79,992 active COVID-19 cases on Friday. Pakistan has reported 4,745 positive coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has a positivity rate of 8.18 per cent.

Due to rising cases, Sindh province is under lockdown till August 8 while Punjab imposed partial lockdown, Pakistan's Geo News reported. Pakistan is indicating a sharp rise in coronavirus cases as a day earlier it reported the positivity rate of above 9 per cent for the first time in three months. The country's last highest recorded positivity rate was 9.12 per cent on May 10, the media report said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021