Thailand reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Thailand reported a record number of 21,379 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 4,700 in the capital Bangkok, taking the national tally since the pandemic began to 714,684.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:55 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Bangkok [Thailand], August 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand reported a record number of 21,379 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 4,700 in the capital Bangkok, taking the national tally since the pandemic began to 714,684. Daily positive cases have been widely rising in Thailand for a couple of months mainly due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. The single-day infections have been over 20,000 for three consecutive days, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The CCSA also reported a record of 191 coronavirus-linked deaths Friday, pushing the national death toll to 5,854. Currently, 212,926 patients are receiving treatment, of which 4,999 are in critical condition. The high caseload and the excessive burden on the medical infrastructure have also been enhanced by the slow vaccination progress.

As of Thursday, Thailand has administered around 19.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with roughly six percent of its nearly 70 million population having been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

