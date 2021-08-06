Head of Afghan govt's media wing assassinated, Taliban claims responsibility

The head of the Afghanistan government's media wing was killed by gunmen on Friday TOLO News reported citing sources. The publication also reported that the Taliban claimed responsibility for the assassination of Dawa Khan Menapal, who headed the Media and Information Center of the Afghanistan government.

Menapal was gunned down at Darul Aman Road in the capital city of Kabul. Menapal had worked as deputy presidential spokesman from 2016 to 2020. He also served as head of the Aghan government's media wing in Kandahar in 2015.

This comes a few days after the country's renowned poet and historian Abdullah Atifi was killed by Taliban in Uruzgan province on Wednesday night. The provincial governor said the poet was killed outside his residence by the Taliban's gunmen. However, the Taliban hasn't commented on the incident yet.

The Taliban has increased their attacks against civilians, Afghan defence, and security forces. Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country's northeastern province Takhar. Last week, the Taliban had killed a popular Afghan comedian in the country's Kandahar province.

The UNSC is set to meet on Friday, under India's presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban in Afghanistan after the US troops withdrawal. (ANI)

