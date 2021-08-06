Left Menu

40 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province: Military

At least 40 terrorists have been killed and operations backed by fighting planes are going on to repel the Taliban attack on Shiberghan city, the capital of northern Jawzjan province on Friday, an army statement released here said.

ANI | Jawzjan | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:13 IST
Jawzjan [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 40 terrorists have been killed and operations backed by fighting planes are going on to repel the Taliban attack on Shiberghan city, the capital of northern Jawzjan province on Friday, an army statement released here said. "The security forces backed by fighting planes have killed 40 terrorists and captured 15 others in counter-offensive to repulse Taliban terrorists attack on Shiberghan city today," the statement said.

"The Taliban entered residential houses in Shiberghan city and have been using civilians as human shield," the statement said, adding government forces would continue to target the group until the city is cleared of the terrorists. Taliban, according to officials and residents of Shiberghan, entered the city on Friday morning and a gun battle has been continuing.

The Taliban, which has intensified activities and overrun around 200 districts including some in Jawzjan and the neighboring Faryab province since early May, has been attempting to capture big cities including the western Herat, southern Lashkar Gah, northern Shiberghan and Maimana, the capital of Faryab province. (ANI/Xinhua)

