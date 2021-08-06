Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets President Raisi during Iran visit, conveys PM Modi's greetings

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on assuming office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:39 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets President Raisi during Iran visit, conveys PM Modi's greetings
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on assuming office. This meeting comes after the Iranian President on Thursday took the oath of office before Parliament in the presence of the Judiciary chief and members of the Expediency Council and foreign guests in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Jaishankar met Raisi during his two-day Iran visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president. "A warm meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi after his assumption of office. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. His commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship was manifest. So too was the convergence in our regional interests," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Looking forward to working with his team," he added in a subsequent tweet. Raisi won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 per cent of the vote to replace Hassan Rouhani, who has served the maximum two terms in office.

Last month, EAM had called on Iran's Raisi and handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021