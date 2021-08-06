Left Menu

China reports 124 new COVID-19 infections as cases rise

China's coronavirus cases saw a new jump on Friday as the country reported 124 new infections, the highest in recent days, China's National Health Commission said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
China's coronavirus cases saw a new jump on Friday as the country reported 124 new infections, the highest in recent days, China's National Health Commission said. A day earlier, the country had reported 39 coronavirus cases.

As the cases are on the surge, the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, further tightened epidemic prevention and control measures after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections, Xinhua reported. The city classified 15 new areas as medium-risk for COVID-19 on Thursday and began its second round of nucleic acid testing at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will complete the sampling process at 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to the education department, the city's primary school enrollment has been postponed. Henan reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 asymptomatic cases from July 31 to August 5 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, the provincial health commission said Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

