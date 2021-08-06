India will always speak in support of peace, security, says MEA ahead of UNSC debate

India has always been a voice of reason and a votary of international law and will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday ahead of UN Security Council debate to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will preside over a high-level virtual open debate of the United Nations Security Council on 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A case for International Cooperation under the Agenda Item Maintenance of International Peace and Security on August 9.

Bagchi said in a tweet that India's approach to global issues advocates dialogue, consultation and fairness. "India in UNSC On 9th August 2021, PM Chairs UNSC. Indian has always been a voice of reason and a votary of international law. India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity. India's approach to global issues advocates dialogue, consultation and fairness," he said.

He also attached a quote from PM Modi's keynote address at Shangri La Dialogue on June 1. 2018. "The ancient wisdom of the region is our common heritage. Lord Buddha's message of peace and compassion has connected us all. Together, we have contributed much to human civilisation. And, we have been through the devastation of war and the hope of peace. We have seen the limits of power. And, we have seen the fruits of cooperation," the Prime Minister had said.

India took over the presidency of the UNSC from France on Sunday for the month of August. This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla are also expected to visit New York this month to address sessions on various themes including Afghanistan.

India is also hosting a special meet at UNSC on Afghanistan on Friday. (ANI)

