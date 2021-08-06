Left Menu

US offers Brazil 5G tech to replace Chinese Huawei

Amid growing US security concern regarding Chinese telecom firm Huawei, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed building 5G networks in Brazil, based on American technologies.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Amid growing US security concern regarding Chinese telecom firm Huawei, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed building 5G networks in Brazil, based on American technologies. "As the hemisphere's two largest democracies, the United States and Brazil have a stake in each other's success. Together we can promote shared security and prosperity, advance ambitious climate goals, and combat the COVID-19 pandemic," Sullivan tweeted.

On his high-level visit to Brazil, on Thursday Sullivan met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other senior officials to discuss Amazon deforestation, vaccine supplies, cooperation in telecommunications, cybersecurity and the prospects of Brazil becoming a NATO global partner. "Today Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Fabio Faria the issues of cybersecurity and guarantees that all the Brazilians will be able to benefit from 5G network," the US Embassy in Brazil tweeted.

The two officials discussed Open RAN technologies, US-based innovative tool for building wireless technologies like 5G, introduction into the Brazilian market, Sputnik reported. "We mostly discussed 5G. We will work together to elaborate solutions on Open RAN," said Brazil's communications minister Fabio Faria who also met Sullivan.

This move comes as Huawei Technologies has been placed on a list of restricted entities, banning it from gaining access to US hardware and software. Switching cooperation with China on 5G would make way for Brazil to NATO global partnership since using communications suppliers labeled unreliable in Washington impedes cooperation between Brazil and US on defense and security, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

