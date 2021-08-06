Spanish translation of diplomat poet Abhay K's The Alphabets of Latin America to be launched at Kolkata Book Fair

The Alphabets of Latin America, a poetry collection penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. during his stay and travels in Latin America between 2016-2019 is being translated into Spanish and will be launched at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2022. The book is being translated by Anirban Chattopadhyay, former editor of Anand Bazar Patrika and Dibyajyoti Mukhopadhyay, Director, Indo-Hispanic Language Academy.

"The Alphabets of Latin America, a poetry collection penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K. during his stay and travels in Latin America between 2016-2019 is being translated into Spanish by Anirban Chattopadhyay, former editor of Anand Bazar Patrika and Dibyajyoti Mukhopadhyay, Director, Indo-Hispanic Language Academy. Spanish edition of the book will be launched at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2022," said an official press statement. As per the release, a virtual discussion on this book will be organised on August 26, this year at 6 pm (IST) by the Indo-Hispanic Language Academy, Kolkata with R. Viswanathan, former Ambassador of India to Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, Jorge Heine, former Ambassador of Chile to South Africa, India and China, and currently Professor at Boston University, Abhay K., Anirban Chattopadhyay and Dibyajyoti Mukhopadhyay as panelists.

Advertisement

The Alphabets of Latin America is a collection of 108 poems on various personalities, monuments and landscapes of Latin America by poet-diplomat Abhay K. It has already been translated and published into Italian, and is being translated into Spanish, Bangla and Malayalam. The World Literature Today has called it "a poetic encyclopaedia of Latin America" and "a worthy read for exploring Latin America and its connection with India." Forrest Gander, Pulitzer Prize winner for poetry, 2019 has called it "a very original and thrilling book--a book that opens the borders of time and place." the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)