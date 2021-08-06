Left Menu

Qatari FM's special envoy meets Indian officials, discusses Afghan peace process

Visiting Qatari envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) J P Singh on Friday discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and recent developments in the Afghan peace process.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:11 IST
Qatari FM's special envoy meets Indian officials, discusses Afghan peace process
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Visiting Qatari envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) J P Singh on Friday discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and recent developments in the Afghan peace process. Al-Qahtani, the Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution is on a visit to India, sources said.

The Qatari envoy also called on Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs division) and discussed bilateral affairs. He will call on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday, the sources said. This visit by the Qatari FM's special envoy comes amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. With US military drawdown less than a month away from competition, violence is at its peak in the country. Doha, the capital of Qatar has been hosting the intra-Afghan peace talks.

As many as 1,677 civilians were killed and 3,644 more were injured in Afghanistan in the first six months of this year, showing an 80 per cent increase of casualties compared to last year, according to Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC). These killings took place in 1,594 different security incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021