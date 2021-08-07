Left Menu

10 injured in knife attack on Tokyo train

At least 10 people were injured after a man stabbed them on Tokyo's Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train on Friday, local officials said.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 10:37 IST
  • Japan

A 36-year-old man Yusuke Tsushima has been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with attempted murder.

He allegedly stabbed a woman in her 20s with a knife. The victim, who is in a serious condition, suffered multiple wounds to her back and chest, while nine others -- four women and five men -- were also injured in the attack, reported Japan's Kyodo News. Yusuke has admitted his crime, saying that "I have been wanting to kill a happy-looking woman for the past six years. Anyone would have been okay," police quoted him as saying.

As per the authorities, Yusuke added, "I thought I could kill a large number of people as there is no space to flee on a train," the media report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

