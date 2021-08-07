Left Menu

Kazakhstan sets new record of nearly 7,900 daily COVID-19 cases

A record 7,899 new coronavirus cases -- the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic -- has been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past day, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 07-08-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 11:37 IST
Kazakhstan sets new record of nearly 7,900 daily COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan] August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): A record 7,899 new coronavirus cases -- the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic -- has been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past day, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday. The previous record of 7,803 cases was registered on August 1.

"Over the past day, 7,899 new cases of the coronavirus were registered [in Kazakhstan]," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 626,412. The death toll from the disease has increased by 128 over the given period to 6,659, the response center said.

More than 514,000 people have recovered in Kazakhstan since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021