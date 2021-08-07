Left Menu

US expresses concern over civilians killed in Afghanistan

The US has expressed its concerns over the recent killings of civilians by the Taliban group in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 13:01 IST
US expresses concern over civilians killed in Afghanistan
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

By White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki The US has expressed its concerns over the recent killings of civilians by the Taliban group in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

At a media briefing on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the US is "closely tracking" and is "concerned about" retaliatory killings of civilians in Afghanistan. "If the Taliban claim to want international legitimacy, these actions are not going to get them the legitimacy they seek. They do not have to stay on this trajectory. They could choose to devote the same energy to the peace process as they are to their military campaign," Afghanistan's TOLO News quoted Psaki as saying.

Recently, the Taliban killed many key figures in Afghanistan, including the government's media head Dawa Khan Menapal, renowned poet Abdullah Aifi and the country's famous comedian Nazar Mohammad. Multiple reports have also emerged claiming that the Taliban are looting innocent civilians after taking control of the key areas.

On Friday, the insurgent group captured the Nimroz province's capital Zaranj. Since the foreign troops started fleeing Afghanistan, the Taliban had been extensively fighting with the Afghan government in an attempt to gain control of key areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021