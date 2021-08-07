Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Qatar's special envoy, shares concerns over Afghanistan's security situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday shared concerns over Afghanistan's security situation during a meet with Qatar's Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday shared concerns over Afghanistan's security situation during a meet with Qatar's Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi. During the meet, Jaishankar shared New Delhi's perspective on the recent developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

Majed is on a two-day visit to India to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan. On Friday, the envoy met with multiple key officials in the external affairs ministry. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected."

Recently during the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan's worsening situation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said, "There should be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations for enduring peace in Afghanistan and terrorist safe havens in the region must be dismantled." Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country's northeastern province Takhar. Last week, the Taliban had killed a popular Afghan comedian in the country's Kandahar province.

After capturing new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

