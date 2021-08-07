Left Menu

Philippines reports highest daily cases of COVID-19 since April 17

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 11,021 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily cases since April 17, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,649,341.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:57 IST
Philippines reports highest daily cases of COVID-19 since April 17
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 11,021 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily cases since April 17, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,649,341. The death toll climbed to 28,835 after 162 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH expects the COVID-19 cases to rise in the coming days due to the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant and other coronavirus strains.

"We are now seeing the effect of the Delta variant in our country, and our projections show that cases will continue to rise," Vergeire said in a televised press conference on Saturday. She said the government is "now acting as if there is already community transmission of the Delta variant," adding that the government's imposition of a two-week hard lockdown in Metro Manila since Friday is to delay the further increase of cases.

The country has detected 450 Delta cases, mostly in Metro Manila, based on limited genome sequencing.The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 16 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021