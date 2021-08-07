Left Menu

Pakistan probe agency takes two journalists into custody

Pakistan's federal probe agency has taken into custody two journalists in what the country's legal experts termed as an "alarming pattern" to curb free speech.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-08-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 18:56 IST
Pakistan probe agency takes two journalists into custody
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's federal probe agency has taken into custody two journalists in what the country's legal experts termed as an "alarming pattern" to curb free speech. Amir Mir, who runs his own web channel was picked up by the crime cell of the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier on Saturday when he left his home for office. Another scribe Imran Shafqat was also taken into custody. Geo News reported that it was not clear on what charges the two media personnel were taken into custody.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned "disappearances", calling for an immediate enquiry into the matter. "We demand his safe return and an immediate enquiry into the circumstances of his disappearance. Given this seeming escalation in disappearances, HRCP will mobilise civil society organisations across Pakistan to demand an end to this heinous practice," HRCP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the Imran Khan government for continued victimization of political opponents and media critics. "Strongly condemn the arrest of journalists #AmirMir and #ImranShafqat. Imran Khan continues victimization of political opponents and media critics to hide his incompetence and failures. Demand release immediately," Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.

A prominent Pakistan legal advisor also condemned the incident. "Killings, attacks, disappearances, arrests, censorship, threats - the new benchmark of "freest in the world" media In January, UN experts called this an "alarming pattern" to curb free speech. Today, another two names added to this rapidly growing list," Reema Omer, Legal Advisor, South Asia, International Commission of Jurists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021