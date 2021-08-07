Left Menu

Xi's crackdown on big tech hampers China's global call

Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent crackdown on big tech and private firms to resolve internal uproars have now resulted in a drastic financial fall. And the recent crackdowns have also sent signals to global big tech firms that are based out of China.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 07-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 19:16 IST
Xi's crackdown on big tech hampers China's global call
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent crackdown on big tech and private firms to resolve internal uproars have now resulted in a drastic financial fall. And the recent crackdowns have also sent signals to global big tech firms that are based out of China. Xi Jinping's harsh and crude tactics employed to deal with internal political problems have broadly affected the domestic element of the strategy and increased risk in China's financial system, which has spread to stock markets in Hong Kong and New York, Taipei Times said on Saturday.

China's recent policy shift toward tech monopolies has either forced them to drastically scale back their business operations or swallow enormous fines. As a result, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group's share price has sunk 35 percent so far this year, vaporizing almost US$300 billion from the company's total market capitalization. Alibaba's competitors were not spared either; Tencent Holdings' share price has dropped 33 percent, while Baidu and JD.com have seen their share prices drop by 30 percent, Taipei Times added.

Last year, when Chinese billionaire Jack Ma had criticised the country's financial regulators and state-controlled banks, Beijing started targeting the businessman and regulators pulled a highly anticipated IPO for his company Ant Group, the financial affiliate of Ali baba. Earlier, when the US had sanctioned many Chinese firms for certain reasons, Beijing had vowed to protect Chinese corporate interests. But despite promoting, the communist regime had been targeting the big firms that resulted in the massive downfall of the companies' benefits and warned global tech giants of the communist regime's possible future actions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021