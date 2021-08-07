5 students killed in road accident in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Five secondary school students died in a road accident in Tanzania's Coast region, police said on Saturday. Wankyo Nyigesa, the Coast regional police commander, said the accident happened around 7 pm on Friday when a motorcycle the students were riding was hit by a lorry in Chalinze district.

"The five students squeezed on one motorcycle as they were returning to their school after attending a sports festival hosted by a neighboring school," Nyigesa told a news conference. He said the lorry which was heading to Arusha from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam lost control and knocked down the overloaded motorcycle, killing four of the students on the spot.

Nyigesa added that the fifth student died while he was receiving treatment at a nearby military hospital.Overspeeding and rash driving could have led to the accident, police said. (ANI/Xinhua)

