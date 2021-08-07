Left Menu

'Great achievement for great country,' Russian envoy on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold

Envoys of Russia and Germany congratulated Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who scripted history to became the first from the country to win gold in track and field at the Olympics on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:47 IST
'Great achievement for great country,' Russian envoy on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Envoys of Russia and Germany congratulated Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who scripted history to became the first from the country to win gold in track and field at the Olympics on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev called Neeraj's Olympic win a "great achievement for the great country."

"Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra! Well-deserved & long-awaited #India's gold medal First place medal in men's javelin! Great achievement for the great country," Ambassador Kudashev tweeted. Meanwhile, German envoy Walter Lindner also congratulated both India and Neeraj Chopra for becoming the first in the country to win an athletics medal.

"Congratulations #teamIndia ! HISTORY. MADE. Neeraj Chopra takes #gold in the #Athletics men's javelin final on his Olympic debut! He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal," said Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India. The 23-year-old became the first track and field athlete from the country to win a gold at the showpiece event. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m in the ongoing mega event to pick up the gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday said competing in international tournaments before the Games helped him in his preparations. "The most important thing for me this year was to participate in international competitions. The two, three international competitions where I played helped me a lot," Neeraj said at a virtual press conference.

"So I didn't feel any pressure in Olympics and I was able to focus on my performance," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021